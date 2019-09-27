Stop desecration of Historical Monuments, urges Twitterati

TNI Bureau: On the World Tourism Day, Social Activist Sangram Patra has tweeted photos from Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves in Bhubaneswar, where monuments were desecrated by young couples. He urged the youths to respect the historical monuments and contribute their bit to popularise Odisha Tourism across the world.
ଐତିହ୍ୟ ସମ୍ପନ୍ନ କୀର୍ତ୍ତିରାଜିର ଆଶ୍ଚର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସମ୍ଭାର ହେଉଛି ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ । ପୁରାତନ ତତ୍ତ୍ୱ ଓ ଧାର୍ମିକ ଗୁରୁତ୍ତ୍ୱ ରହିଥିବା ଉଦୟଗିରି ଓ ଖଣ୍ଡଗିରି ଗୁମ୍ଫା ହେଉଛି ଅନ୍ଯତମ ଶ୍ରେଷ୍ଠ କିନ୍ତୁ ଏବେ ଏହା ପାଲଟିଛି ପ୍ରେମୀ ଯୁଗଳଙ୍କ ପ୍ରେମ କାହାଣୀ ଲିପବଦ୍ଧ କରିବାର ସ୍ଥାନ । (୧/୨) @BBSRBuzz #WorldTourismDay2019 pic.twitter.com/c2H3wVhLb0
— Sangram patra (@Sangramgennext) September 27, 2019
ବିଶ୍ୱ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନ ଦିବସ ଅବସରରେ ମୁଁ ସେହି ପ୍ରେମୀ ଯୁଗଳ ମାନଙ୍କୁ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରୁଛି ଏହି ଗୌରବମୟ ଇତିହାସକୁ ନଷ୍ଟ ନକରି ରାଜ୍ୟ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟଟନକୁ ନେଇ ସାରା ବିଶ୍ବରେ ପରିଚିତ କରାନ୍ତୁ । (୨/୨)#ଜୟଜଗନ୍ନାଥ #WorldTourismDay #VisitOdisha @dianasahu_tnie @Manoranjan_TNIE @SagarSpeaksNews pic.twitter.com/7jJkBUzxIA
— Sangram patra (@Sangramgennext) September 27, 2019
