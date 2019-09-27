Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Stop desecration of Historical Monuments, urges Twitterati

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: On the World Tourism Day, Social Activist Sangram Patra has tweeted photos from Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves in Bhubaneswar, where monuments were desecrated by young couples. He urged the youths to respect the historical monuments and contribute their bit to popularise Odisha Tourism across the world.

