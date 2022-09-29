Exhibitors plan big budget films to bring viewers back to theatres

TNI Bureau: The Covid pandemic, followed by the invasion of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, caused a significant loss for film exhibitors. Things changed for them after the films made the cash registers at the theatres ring, and surviving became difficult.

However, things appear to be turning around, with producers and exhibitors working together to bring the audience back to the theatres. It was decided to make big-budget films.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The films that have been produced recently are not suitable for a theatre. They have no side plots or stories to tell and are based on a single thread. They are better suited for television viewing. since Covid, only big-budget films have been able to entice audiences, particularly families, to return to theatres.

People flocked to see films like RRR, KGF, and Pushpa. However, in Kerala, a single producer cannot fund such large projects on their own. At this point, producers such as Anto Joseph, Listin Stephen, and another producer have joined forces to produce a big-budget film.