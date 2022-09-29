CBI raids DKS’ properties ahead of Cong’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka

TNI Bureau: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials today raided KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s Kanakapura, Doddaalahalli, Santhe Kodihalli house, land and other places and inspected the property and related documents.

DK Sivakumar himself informed the KPCC president reporters at his residence in Sadashiva Nagar, Bengaluru about the sudden raid of the residence by a team of CBI officers.

The development came two days after the CBI sought time from the High Court of Karnataka to file objections to a petition of Shivakumar challenging the filed against him in a disproportionate assets case.

The CBI had filed an FIR in October 2020 against Shivakumar. The agency had submitted to the Court recently that the case was still under investigation and a charge sheet will be filed soon.

Notably, ahead of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 30th, raid on DKS is worrying the state congress. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to join the upcoming Padayatra in Karnataka.