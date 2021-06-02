TNI Evening News Headlines – June 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 918 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 169 Quarantine cases and 749 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha crosses 7 lakh Milestone with 10,594 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 702621.

➡️ Former Odisha Minister and senior BJD leader Bijayshree Routray succumbs to COVID-19. He was 67.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik writes to all CM for a consensus on centralised procurement of vaccines by the Government of India in view of the challenges faced by States.

➡️ CCTVs installed in all wards of Bankisole Covid Hospital in Suliapada block of Mayurbhanj district.

➡️ Odisha suffers loss of Rs 610 crore due to damages caused by Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates 7-days vaccination drive organised by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Apollo Hospital in capital Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

➡️ Fire breaks out at Mahanadi Coalfield’s Plant in Odisha.

➡️ Lok Sabha MP and People for Animals founder Maneka Gandhi seeks police action against woman who poisoned stray dogs in Sambalpur.

➡️ Monsoon arrival in Kerala is delayed by 72 hours; Heavy rains likely in Odisha from June 11.

India News

➡️ Supreme Court seeks complete data on Central Govt’s purchase history of all COVID-19 vaccines.

➡️ Over 22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Tamil Nadu reports 25,317 new cases, Karnataka records 16,387 new positive cases & Maharashtra 15,169 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Uttarakhand, Gujarat Class 12 Board exams have been cancelled.

➡️ Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee discharged from Hospital after recovery from COVID19.

➡️ Chatrasal wrestler Sagar Dhankhar murder case: Delhi Court remands Sushil Kumar to Judicial Custody.

➡️ Delhi High Court reserves order on lawsuit filed by actor-environmentalist Juhi Chawla against implementation of 5G technology in India.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announces relief of Rs 20 lakh each to the kin of 21 fishermen who went missing during cyclone Tauktae.

➡️ Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s hearing underway at the High Court of Justice in Dominica

World News

➡️ Google celebrates American Gay Rights Activist Frank Kameny with Doodle.

➡️ Iran’s largest warship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman

➡️ IMF, World Bank prioritise Vaccine access to end Pandemic.

➡️ At least 10 killed and 12 wounded as blasts rock Afghanistan capital Kabul.

➡️ UK scientists urge caution over Lockdown end amid Covid Third Wave fears.