Evening News Insight – May 26, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi in Chennai
➡️ Paradip-Haldia crude oil pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) leaked, no casualty reported.
 
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes part in Vigraha Pratistha and Maha Samprokshanam rituals of Sri Venkateswara temple in Bhubaneswar.
 
➡️ University Grants Commission (UGC) asks Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to adhere to Supreme Court stay order on Recruitment in Univarsities.
 
➡️ Brajarajnagar Bypoll: Odisha DGP reviews poll preparedness with Director Intelligence, 12 platoons force to be deployed. Brajarajnagar bypolls will be held on May 31.
 
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off & inaugurates the special trains from Tambaram to Chengalpattu & Madurai to Theni in Chennai.
 
➡️ PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai.
 
➡️ West Bengal cabinet gives nod to introduce bill to make Chief Minister as chancellor of state-run Universities.
 
➡️ India fastest growing economy among G-20 nations, says PM Modi.
 
➡️ Karti Chidambaram gets interim protection till May 30 in ED case on Chinese Visa matter.
 
➡️ Monsoon advances to Sri Lanka, onward to Kerala.
 
➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs hands over the case of arrest of 4 Khalistani terrorists in Karnal to NIA.
 
➡️ Kashmiri Separatist leader Yasin Malik to spend rest of his life alone at Tihar jail, away from nearly 13,000 prisoners.
 
➡️ Imran Khan ends protest march after Violence; Islamabad turns into battleground.
 
➡️ Japan to reopen its borders to first foreign tourists in two years.
 
➡️ Russia Ukraine war: 4 dead in Russian shelling of Kharkiv. 2 more Russian Soldiers on Trial in Ukraine for War Crimes plead guilty.
 
 
