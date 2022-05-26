Evening News Insight – May 26, 2022

➡️ Paradip-Haldia crude oil pipeline of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) leaked, no casualty reported.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes part in Vigraha Pratistha and Maha Samprokshanam rituals of Sri Venkateswara temple in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ University Grants Commission (UGC ) asks Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to adhere to Supreme Court stay order on Recruitment in Univarsities.

➡️ Brajarajnagar Bypoll: Odisha DGP reviews poll preparedness with Director Intelligence, 12 platoons force to be deployed. Brajarajnagar bypolls will be held on May 31.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off & inaugurates the special trains from Tambaram to Chengalpattu & Madurai to Theni in Chennai. ➡️ PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai. ➡️ West Bengal cabinet gives nod to introduce bill to make Chief Minister as c hancellor of state-run Universities.

➡️ India fastest growing economy among G-20 nations, says PM Modi.

➡️ Karti Chidambaram gets interim protection till May 30 in ED case on Chinese Visa matter.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Monsoon advances to Sri Lanka, onward to Kerala.

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs hands over the case of arrest of 4 Khalistani terrorists in Karnal to NIA.

➡️ Kashmiri Separatist leader Yasin Malik to spend rest of his life alone at Tihar jail, away from nearly 13,000 prisoners.

➡️ Imran Khan ends protest march after Violence; Islamabad turns into battleground.

➡️ Japan to reopen its borders to first foreign tourists in two years.