Evening News Insight – June 13, 2022

🔸 Cuttack to host Bali Jatra this year after 2 years gap, informs District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani.

🔸 5-tier security in Puri for Snana Purnima to be observed at Puri Jagannath temple tomorrow. 52 platoons of police force will be deployed.

🔸 Bikram Keshari Arukha ele cted as Speaker of Odisha Assembly.

🔸 Southwest monsoon is likely to reach Odisha in the next 2 to 3 days: IMD.

🔸 Mahanga Double Murder: JMFC court issues show cause notice to investigating officer (IO) over delayed probe in the case.

🔸 Amid fourth wave of Covid-19 scare, Centre urges States to focus on vaccination.

🔸 100 terrorists killed in 5 months this year: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

🔸 5 dead, 30 hurt as bus overturns near Edugurallapalli of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh.

🔸 Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil India’s 1st underground museum of revolutionaries, a museum dedicated to the luminaries of the Indian Independence Movement at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.

🔸 Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in National Herald money laundering case.

🔸 West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 passed in the legislative assembly.

🔸 Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhant Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs; he tests positive for drugs in the blood test report.

🔸 Retail inflation eases to 7.04% in May from 7.79% in April: Government data.

🔸 IPL Media Rights (TV and Digital) for 2023-2027 goes to 2 separate Broadcasters. Sources confirmed that the deal totals 410 matches over a 5-year period. TV rights were sold for Rs 23,575 crore, while digital rights went for 20,500 crore.

🔸 Chabahar Port Connectivity Focus: Reports suggest that Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari may visit India soon.