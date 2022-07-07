Evening News Insight – July 07, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
MS Dhoni turns 41
149
🔹218 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280750. 
 
🔹Bhubaneswar reports 176 new Covid-19 cases, 125 recovery in the last 24 hours.
 
🔹Expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to vote for NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu.
 
🔹President candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha tomorrow; will get rousing reception in Bhubaneswar.
 
🔹Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (48) marries Dr. Gurpreet Kaur (32).
 
🔹Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for further treatment.
 
🔹India elected to UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee on ICH for 4 years from 2022-2026 cycle.
 
🔹Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sculpture wishing legendary cricketer MS Dhoni as Dhoni turns 41 today.
 
🔹India to hold G-20 meetings in Ladakh.
 
🔹Cyber Intelligence & Cyber Crime Police Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has issued notice to Twitter to remove illegal content of Leena Manimekali from twitter as per sections 295A IPC within 36 hours.
 
🔹Akasa Air gets airline license from DGCA to start operations.
 
🔹ED seizes balance of Rs. 465 Crore lying in 119 bank accounts, including FDs of 66 Crore of Vivo India, Rs 73 lakh in cash and 2 kg gold during the raids on Vivo in money laundering case.
 
🔹External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali, holds talks on ‘border situation’.
 
🔹Vivo remitted almost 50 pc of turnover to China to avoid getting taxed in India.
 
🔹British PM Boris Johnson resigns; Conservative Party to choose a new leader (PM). Indian origin Rishi Sunak (42) is the front runner to become the next PM of UK after Boris Johnson’s resignation.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.