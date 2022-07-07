Evening News Insight – July 07, 2022

🔹 218 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1280750.

🔹 Bhubaneswar reports 176 new Covid-19 cases, 125 recovery in the last 24 hours.

🔹 Expelled BJD leader and Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Pa nigrahi to vote for NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu.

🔹 President candidate Droupadi Murmu to visit Odisha tomorrow; will get rousing reception in Bhubaneswar.

🔹 Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (48) marries Dr. Gurpreet Kaur (32).

🔹 Lalu Prasad Yadav has been admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi for further treatment.

🔹 India elected to UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee on ICH for 4 years from 2022-2026 cycle.

🔹 Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sculpture wishing legendary cricketer MS Dhoni as Dhoni turns 41 today.

🔹 India to hold G-20 meetings in Ladakh.

🔹 Cyber Intelligence & Cyber Crime Police Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh has issued notice to Twitter to remove illegal content of Leena Manimekali from twitter as per sections 295A IPC within 36 hours.

🔹 Akasa Air gets airline license from DGCA to start operations.

🔹 ED seizes balance of Rs. 465 Crore lying in 119 bank accounts, including FDs of 66 Crore of Vivo India, Rs 73 lakh in cash and 2 kg gold during the raids on Vivo in money laundering case.

🔹 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali, holds talks on ‘border situation’.

🔹 Vivo remitted almost 50 pc of turnover to China to avoid getting taxed in India.