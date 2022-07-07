Covid Cases Rise; Vaccination Must

Insight Bureau: India logged 18,930 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally to 4,35,66,739, while the active cases increased to 1,19,457. The number of new cases are frequently rising in comparision , on July 5 India recorded 13,086 new cases whereas on the next day the number rose to 16,159.

With the national surge in Covid rate, the state is also witnessing an active increase in new Covid cases from 334 new cases on July 5 to 401 cases on July 6. In the last 24 hours, Odisha reports 428 new cases.

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,305 with 35 new fatalities. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent.

In India, a new sub-lineage of BA.2.75 has also been detected. On the emergence of the potential Omicron sub-variant BA.2.75, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said in a video posted on Twitter that there has been an emergence of a sub-variant that is being called the BA.2.75 “first reported from India and then from about 10 other countries.

The 35 new fatalities include 19 from Kerala, seven from Maharashtra and three from West Bengal. A total of 5,25,305 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,47,956 from Maharashtra, 70,073 from Kerala, 40,122 from Karnataka, 38,027 from Tamil Nadu, 26,276 from Delhi, 23,543 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,231 from West Bengal.

A health ministry has taken an important step for the coverage of the booster shot against Covid-19. The health ministry has reduced the gap between the second and third shots to six months from nine months.

The center has asked states to implement the decision and also increase booster dose coverage. The move to narrow the gap between the second and third doses of the Covid vaccine is gaining importance as it will help expand coverage of the ‘precaution dose’, which remains low even as Covid-19 cases in States and Union Territories are increasing.

So far, around 4.75 crore booster shots have been administered across the country.