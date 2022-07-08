Morning News Insight – July 08, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 470 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 49 between 0-18 years age group; Khordha reports 221 and Cuttack 94 fresh covid-19 cases today. Active cases stands at 2487.

🔸 27 students of UN College of Science and Technology at Adaspur in Cuttack dist rict test Covid positive, classes suspended.

🔸 Madhusudan Law University, Cuttack on Thursday boycotted examination after staffs tested COVID positive.

🔸 There will be no shortage of seats in Plus 2 colleges for admission, reveals School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

🔸 NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu to visit Odisha today. Massive crowd at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to welcome her.

🔸 India reports 18,815 fresh cases, 15,899 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1,22,335.

🔸 Uttarakhand: 9 persons killed, 1 girl rescued alive after car washed away in Dhela river.

🔸 Supreme Court to hear today Alt News’ Mohammad Zubair plea seeking protection from arrest, quashing UP police FIR.

🔸 Rupee falls 12 paise to 79.25 against US dollar in early trade.

🔸 Rohit Sharma becomes first captain to record 13 successive T20I wins.

🔸 Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot during a speech in Nara city in western Japan; Hospitalised. Suspect arrested.

🔸 Twitter says it removes 1 million spam accounts a day.

🔸 Brazilian Model, who joined Ukrainian Army as Sniper, killed in Russian Missile Strike.