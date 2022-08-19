Evening News Insight – August 19, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Bhadrak district administration has ordered closure of all schools and anganwadi centres tomorrow in view of the heavy rainfall forecast. The rescue and relief work is under way.
🔹Out of 85 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 66 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1053.
 
🔹Another 452 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1312901.
 
🔹Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) announces new office bearers.
 
🔹53 students of Sogar Government Upper Primary School taken ill after eating MDM, 9 critical.
 
🔹Man gets 20-year imprisonment by Fast Track POCSO Court in Kendrapara for raping a minor girl in 2018.
 
🔹Delhi reports 1,417 new cases and 3 deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity Rate at 7.53%.
 
🔹Depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies into deep depression; IMD rejects possibility of any cyclone.
 
🔹CBI has listed 15 accused including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in its FIR on the alleged excise scam.
 
🔹Health condition of Raju Srivastava said to be in critical condition.
 
🔹Sachin Tendulkar to flag off fifth edition of Mumbai Half Marathon.
 
🔹An Indian Air Force contingent reaches Australia for participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2022 to be held from 19 August to 08 September in Darwin.
 
🔹Conservative Party aspirant and British Prime Minister hopeful Rishi Sunak visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with his wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami.
