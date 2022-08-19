Evening News Insight – August 19, 2022

🔹 Out of 85 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 66 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1053.

🔹 Another 452 Covid patients h ave recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1312901.

🔹 Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) announces new office bearers.

🔹 Bhadrak district administration has ordered closure of all schools and anganwadi centres tomorrow in view of the heavy rainfall forecast. The rescue and relief work is under way .

🔹 53 students of Sogar Government Upper Primary School taken ill after eating MDM, 9 critical.

🔹 Man gets 20-year imprisonment by Fast Track POCSO Court in Kendrapara for raping a minor girl in 2018.

🔹 Delhi reports 1,417 new cases and 3 deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity Rate at 7.53%.

🔹 Depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies into deep depression; IMD rejects possibility of any cyclone.

🔹 CBI has listed 15 accused including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in its FIR on the alleged excise scam.

🔹 Health condition of Raju Srivastava said to be in critical condition.

🔹 Sachin Tendulkar to flag off fifth edition of Mumbai Half Marathon.

🔹 An Indian Air Force contingent reaches Australia for participating in Exercise Pitch Black 2022 to be held from 19 August to 08 September in Darwin.