Rishi Sunak visits Temple in Janmashtami

The Conservative Party aspirant and British Prime Minister hopeful Rishi Sunak on Thursday visited a temple to celebrate the popular Hindu festival Janmashtami. The former British Chancellor with his wife Akshata Murthy paid a visit to Bhaktivedanta Manor temple.

Back in the days of his presidency in 2019, in the UK’s parliament house for the elected MP he has taken an oath by holding the Bhagwad Gita for a successful political life.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The battle for the next British Prime Minister began after Borish Johnson resigned as the Prime Minister after being bogged down in scandals involving law-breaking parties under his watch.

Rishi is in a strenuous battle with UK Foreign secretary Liz Truss to become the Conservative Party’s new leader and Britain’s new Prime Minister.

The two competitors will go on the campaign trail to try and win over sceptical voters, with the results set to be declared on September 5.