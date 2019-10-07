Evening News Headlines (October 07, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening News Readers! Here are the Evening News News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

MeT predicts thunderstorm, lightning warning for 21 districts in Odisha today.

Father-son duo killed by lightning strike in a village under Boriguma block in Koraput district this morning.

A youth set on fire’ for illicit relationship with married woman in Jagatsinghpur dist.

With the help of Pak Army and ISI, terrorist organisations – LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen and JeM distributed responsibilities to carry out terror attacks in J&K, other parts of India.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine jointly awarded to William Kaelin Jr, Sir Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza “for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.”

Fight against black money: India gets first tranche of Swiss bank account details.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves from Delhi for Paris on a three day visit to France.

2,141 trees cut in Aarey, says Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) after Supreme Court stay.

Section 144 is still in effect in Aarey police jurisdiction till tomorrow morning.

Indian diplomat Anumula Gitesh Sarma has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Australia.

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat hospitalised after complaining of chest pain, uneasiness.

ED seizes private Jet and cars of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan in PMC bank case.

Odia movie ‘Patnagarh’ selected for Kolkata International Film Festival in ‘Indian Language Film’ category.