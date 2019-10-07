Morning News Headlines (October 07, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- 6-year-old minor raped in Kendrapara dist.
- Mahatma Gandhi’s statue located on the premises of Mandapal hospital in Talcher area defaced by someone last night.
- Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended the centenary celebration function of Odia daily ‘The Samaja’ at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.
- Sick female elephant dies while undergoing treatment in Bhuyan-Juanga-Pidha forest range in Keonjhar.
- Odisha girls win 30th Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championships Title.
- Justice Indrajit Mohanty takes oath as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on Sunday.
- Supreme Court orders Maharashtra Government to not cut more trees at Aarey Colony; asks that activists who were arrested should be released.
- Jammu and Kashmir: A 10-member delegation of PDP which was to meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti tomorrow in Srinagar, has deferred its meeting.
- Pakistan took no action against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, says Asia Pacific Group of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in setback for Imran Khan Govt.
