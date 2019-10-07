Morning News Headlines (October 07, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

6-year-old minor raped in Kendrapara dist.

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue located on the premises of Mandapal hospital in Talcher area defaced by someone last night.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended the centenary celebration function of Odia daily ‘The Samaja’ at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

Sick female elephant dies while undergoing treatment in Bhuyan-Juanga-Pidha forest range in Keonjhar.

Odisha girls win 30th Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championships Title.

Justice Indrajit Mohanty takes oath as Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court on Sunday.

Supreme Court orders Maharashtra Government to not cut more trees at Aarey Colony; asks that activists who were arrested should be released.

Jammu and Kashmir: A 10-member delegation of PDP which was to meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti tomorrow in Srinagar, has deferred its meeting.

Pakistan took no action against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, says Asia Pacific Group of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in setback for Imran Khan Govt.