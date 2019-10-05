Evening News Headlines (October 05, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Pregnant woman, unborn child die after Bangiriposi medical ambulance ran out of fuel; Mayurbhanj CDMO said, vehicle had enough fuel but the oil pipe burst on the way.

10 socially concerned citizens were given cash rewards of Rs. 28,400/- for sharing information about electricity theft in Odisha.

Commissionerate Police beefs up security in Twin City for Durga Puja; 35 platoons of police force has been deployed in Bhubaneswar and 83 platoons in Cuttack to avoid any untoward incident.

Centre approves additional financial assistance of Rs.1813.75 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the State of Karnataka and Bihar.

Unnao rape case: After completion of cross-examination of the victim’s mother, victim’s sister will be cross-examined by the counsel of the accused on October 9.

The Economic Offences Wing freezes accounts of Joy Thomas, the suspended Managing Director of the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

New Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh to be located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Govt of India approves new medical colleges for Leh, Udhampur.

Air connectivity to Bangladesh to be increased to 120 flights per week.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4: India declare their second innings at 323/4, with lead of 394 runs. South Africa (2nd innings) at 11/1; needs 384 more runs to win.

India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 25-year-old record of most sixes in a Test Match; scored 176 runs in the first innings & 127 in the second.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya undergoes successful Lower-back surgery in London.