Evening News Headlines (October 05, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Pregnant woman, unborn child die after Bangiriposi medical ambulance ran out of fuel; Mayurbhanj CDMO said, vehicle had enough fuel but the oil pipe burst on the way.
- 10 socially concerned citizens were given cash rewards of Rs. 28,400/- for sharing information about electricity theft in Odisha.
- Commissionerate Police beefs up security in Twin City for Durga Puja; 35 platoons of police force has been deployed in Bhubaneswar and 83 platoons in Cuttack to avoid any untoward incident.
- Centre approves additional financial assistance of Rs.1813.75 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the State of Karnataka and Bihar.
- Unnao rape case: After completion of cross-examination of the victim’s mother, victim’s sister will be cross-examined by the counsel of the accused on October 9.
- The Economic Offences Wing freezes accounts of Joy Thomas, the suspended Managing Director of the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.
- New Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh to be located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
- Govt of India approves new medical colleges for Leh, Udhampur.
- Air connectivity to Bangladesh to be increased to 120 flights per week.
- India vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 4: India declare their second innings at 323/4, with lead of 394 runs. South Africa (2nd innings) at 11/1; needs 384 more runs to win.
- India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 25-year-old record of most sixes in a Test Match; scored 176 runs in the first innings & 127 in the second.
- India all-rounder Hardik Pandya undergoes successful Lower-back surgery in London.
