Afternoon News Headlines (October 05, 2019)

Mo Bus will not ply on any route after 2.00 pm from October 5 to 9 during Dussehra.

Gangster Tito’s associate Sk Jabid alias Danga of Imambada in Kendrapara dist nabbed by Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given in-principle approval to enhance monetary assistance to next of kin of battle casualties from existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina witness exchange of agreements between India and Bangladesh and inaugurated 3 bilateral projects via video link.

10 people, including traffic cop, journalist injured in grenade attack by terrorists outside Anantnag DC office in Kashmir.

IRCTC’s Tejas Express begins its first commercial run today.

Former Haryana Congress Chief, Ashok Tanwar resigns from primary membership of the party.

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian to play 100 T20 International matches.

INDvsSA Vizag Test: South Africa 431 all out in 1st innings against India’s 502/7 declared. India’s 2nd innings to begin shortly.