Afternoon News Headlines (October 05, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Mo Bus will not ply on any route after 2.00 pm from October 5 to 9 during Dussehra.
- Gangster Tito’s associate Sk Jabid alias Danga of Imambada in Kendrapara dist nabbed by Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given in-principle approval to enhance monetary assistance to next of kin of battle casualties from existing Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.
- PM Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina witness exchange of agreements between India and Bangladesh and inaugurated 3 bilateral projects via video link.
- 10 people, including traffic cop, journalist injured in grenade attack by terrorists outside Anantnag DC office in Kashmir.
- IRCTC’s Tejas Express begins its first commercial run today.
- Former Haryana Congress Chief, Ashok Tanwar resigns from primary membership of the party.
- Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Indian to play 100 T20 International matches.
- INDvsSA Vizag Test: South Africa 431 all out in 1st innings against India’s 502/7 declared. India’s 2nd innings to begin shortly.
