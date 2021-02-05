Evening News Headlines – February 5, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated/laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 18 crore in Kotia Gram Panchayat in Koraput. CM vows to make Kotia a ‘Model GP’; to visit the area soon.
➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expresses concern over the border tiff between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh at Kotia.
➡️ BJP leader Golak Mohapatra strongly criticised the statements made by BJD leaders on the allocation of funds under Railway Budget 2021.
➡️ Bhubaneswar DCP of Police Umashankar Dash made a team of six police officers headed by an additional DCP rank officer to investigate the murder case of a woman found beheaded near the Dasapur area.
➡️ 8937 police personnel in Bhubaneswar and 6867 in Cuttack will receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow.
➡️ Odisha DGP Abhay, SPs and Collectors of all districts to receive Covid-19 vaccine shots tomorrow.
➡️ Congress criticised Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for handling the border dispute with Andhra Pradesh poorly.
➡️ Explosives recovered from Maoist camps at Piplapadar forest in Malkangiri District; search operation underway by BSF jawans.
➡️ Mother, Son attempt suicide before Bhadrak SP office; rescued.
➡️ 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination to commence from tomorrow in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ “MSP not implemented as per Swaminathan Commission Report. Govt is not calculating MSP on C2 (comprehensive cost),” said BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra in Rajya Sabha.
India News
➡️ PM Swanidhi Scheme: The Government of India has collaborated with food delivery application Zomato for home delivery of street food in 6 cities.
➡️An alleged ‘overground worker’ of Jaish-e-Mohammad at the New Delhi airport following his deportation from Qatar.
➡️ ‘Chakka Jaam’ across India on February 6 from 12 PM to 3 PM. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi EXCLUDED. Emergency and Essential Services will be allowed.
➡️ #NewsAlert : India completed 50 Lakh (5 million) Covid vaccinations in 21 days, as compared to USA (24 days), UK (43 days) and Israel (45 days): Union Health Ministry.
➡️ Director Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger wins 7 BAFTA awards nomination.
➡️ ISRO to launch Brazil’s Amazonia 1 and 20 other Indian satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.
➡️ Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attacks Pop Singer Rihanna again on Twitter.
➡️ Agitating farmers have called all-India ‘Chakka Jam’ for three hours; congress extends support.
➡️ Pfizer to withdraw the application for emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine.
➡️ Indian Meteorological Department states Unusual warm in January is an indirect result of Global Warming.
➡️ India vs England test series: England ended Day 1 on 263/3; Captain Joe Root scored his 20th century.
➡️ Tamil Nadu CM offers a farm loan waiver of 12,110 crores ahead of the state polls.
➡️ 4G mobile internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir.
World News
➡️ 26 killed in clashes between Taliban militants and security personnel in Afghanistan.
➡️ Vote for new Libyan Government at UN talks ends in no result.
➡️ Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene putten off both committees by the house for spreading the hateful and violent conspiracy theory.
➡️ Following the Facebook ban in Myanmar, thousands of people took to Twitter to express their anguish.
➡️ US President Joe Biden made a promising maiden foreign policy speech at the State Department.
➡️ United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reappointed former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg as his special envoy on climate ambition and solution.
