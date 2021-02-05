Evening News Headlines – February 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated/laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 18 crore in Kotia Gram Panchayat in Koraput. CM vows to make Kotia a ‘Model GP’; to visit the area soon.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expresses concern over the border tiff between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh at Kotia.

➡️ BJP leader Golak Mohapatra strongly criticised the statements made by BJD leaders on the allocation of funds under Railway Budget 2021.

➡️ Bhubaneswar DCP of Police Umashankar Dash made a team of six police officers headed by an additional DCP rank officer to investigate the murder case of a woman found beheaded near the Dasapur area.

➡️ 8937 police personnel in Bhubaneswar and 6867 in Cuttack will receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow.

➡️ Odisha DGP Abhay, SPs and Collectors of all districts to receive Covid-19 vaccine shots tomorrow.

➡️ Congress criticised Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for handling the border dispute with Andhra Pradesh poorly.

➡️ Explosives recovered from Maoist camps at Piplapadar forest in Malkangiri District; search operation underway by BSF jawans.

➡️ Mother, Son attempt suicide before Bhadrak SP office; rescued.

➡️ 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination to commence from tomorrow in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ “MSP not implemented as per Swaminathan Commission Report. Govt is not calculating MSP on C2 (comprehensive cost),” said BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra in Rajya Sabha.

India News

➡️ PM Swanidhi Scheme: The Government of India has collaborated with food delivery application Zomato for home delivery of street food in 6 cities.

➡️An alleged ‘overground worker’ of Jaish-e-Mohammad at the New Delhi airport following his deportation from Qatar.

➡️ ‘Chakka Jaam’ across India on February 6 from 12 PM to 3 PM. Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi EXCLUDED. Emergency and Essential Services will be allowed.

➡️ #NewsAlert : India completed 50 Lakh (5 million) Covid vaccinations in 21 days, as compared to USA (24 days), UK (43 days) and Israel (45 days): Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Director Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger wins 7 BAFTA awards nomination.

➡️ ISRO to launch Brazil’s Amazonia 1 and 20 other Indian satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

➡️ Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attacks Pop Singer Rihanna again on Twitter.

➡️ Agitating farmers have called all-India ‘Chakka Jam’ for three hours; congress extends support.

➡️ Pfizer to withdraw the application for emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine.

➡️ Indian Meteorological Department states Unusual warm in January is an indirect result of Global Warming.

➡️ India vs England test series: England ended Day 1 on 263/3; Captain Joe Root scored his 20th century.

➡️ Tamil Nadu CM offers a farm loan waiver of 12,110 crores ahead of the state polls.

➡️ 4G mobile internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir.

World News

➡️ 26 killed in clashes between Taliban militants and security personnel in Afghanistan.

➡️ Vote for new Libyan Government at UN talks ends in no result.

➡️ Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene putten off both committees by the house for spreading the hateful and violent conspiracy theory.

➡️ Following the Facebook ban in Myanmar, thousands of people took to Twitter to express their anguish.

➡️ US President Joe Biden made a promising maiden foreign policy speech at the State Department.

➡️ United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reappointed former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg as his special envoy on climate ambition and solution.