TNI Morning News Headline – February 5, 2021

Odisha News



➡️ Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm Research Testbed to be set up in Balasore district to accurately predict thunderstorm and lightning strikes.



➡️ For the first time in 8 months, The active covid-19 cases in Odisha reached below 800 – 798.



➡️ Bhadrak: 10 houses disgruntled in a major fire mishap at Balajitpada Village.



➡️ Seven people arrested in connection with the recent attack on a police team in Jagatsinghpur district, Paradip.



➡️ The rift between the State BJP Unit and Odisha Government over paddy procurement heats up as BJP organises a massive protest at the Bhadrak District Supply office.

India News

➡️12,408 Covid-19 cases and 120 related deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours.

➡️SSR Death Case: Narcotics Control Bureau makes two more arrests.

➡️ Republic TV Anchor Vikas Sharma died due to Covid-19 complications.

➡️RBI keeps policy rate unchanged for the fourth time in a row.

➡️ Air Quality Index of Delhi was recorded in the very poor zone at 316.

➡️India donates 1 Lakh doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus-19 vaccine to island nation Barbados.

➡️ No new Covid-19 case has been reported in Andra Pradesh within the last 24 hours.

➡️ As per ICMR Sero Survey, At Least one in five Indians aged 18+ have been exposed to the Covid-19.

➡️.Farmer union leader Rakesh Tikait to address 2nd farmers maha panchayat in Dadri’s Charkhi VIllage on February 7.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ President Ramnath Kovind to decide on the mercy petition of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts serving life imprisonment in former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

➡️ India vs England test series: England won the toss and elected to bat in the first test match of the series.

➡️ The Reserve Bank of India projects GDP Growth at 10.5% in 2021-22.

➡️Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh invokes Operation Blue Star and warned that Pakistan can take advantage of the situation; reaches out to Central Government for an early solution.

World News

➡️ In a new report, UN Experts say that The Covid-19 pandemic has increased threats from extremist groups in conflict areas like Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq.

➡️ Australia: Perth to exit five-day covid-19 lockdown after reporting no cases for five straight days.

➡️ US President Joe Biden calls for expanded efforts across the world to protect the LGBTQ community.

➡️ Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in the US.

➡️ In a report by Anadolu Agency, Iran carried out a surgical strike inside Pakistan’s territory.

➡️ United National Security Council calls for the release of Myanmar detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

➡️ US Former President Donald Trump rejects the call to testify at his impeachment trial.