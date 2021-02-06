TNI Morning News Headlines – February 6, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Shreelaxmi Krushak Surakhya Sanghthan, a regional farmer union in western Odisha backs the new farm laws.
➡️ 22 fishermen have been arrested for carrying out illicit activities in the turtle-concentration zones of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Kendrapara.
➡️ Mahanga double murder case: Prime accused Prafulla Biswal found dead near Tangi.
➡️ Fire tenders reached Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital as fire breaks out at a dumping yard.
➡️ Hundred people fall ill after eating a marriage feast at Sahana village in Pipili; admitted to the Kanas community healthcare centre.
➡️ Archaeological Survey of India’s team take note of violation in Lingaraj Temple related to Demolition drive.
➡️ Prominent freedom fighter Bichhanda Charan Pradhan dies at the age of 103 in Kansamunda Village; CM Naveen Pattnaik expressed his deepest condolences.
India News
➡️ 11,689 New Covid-19 cases and 94 fatalities recorded in India in the last 24 hours.
➡️ India to supply 1 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Cambodia on emergency basis.
➡️ Farmer union leaders ready for dialogue with the Centre but without any condition.
➡️ Entry, exit Gates of several metro stations in the National capital closed amid security threats because of Chakka Jam.
➡️ Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction.
➡️ The Delhi Government has declared six hospitals completely ‘Non-Covid’ in the view of decreasing cases of Covid-19.
➡️ India vs England: Captain Joe Root reaches 150.
➡️ United Nations Human Rights Agency called on both agitating farmers and the Government of India to find equitable solutions that shows respect for human rights.
➡️ 4G internet completely restored in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after abolition of Article 370.
➡️ Oscar-winning Hollywood star Susan Sarandon expresses solidarity with agitating farmers in India.
World News
➡️ Myanmar: After Facebook, Army bans Twitter and Instagram.
➡️ United States of America created a new record after vaccinating almost 1.8 million in a day.
➡️ US President Biden mulls ways to ease Iran’s financial crisis without lifting the sanctions imposed.
➡️ China’s Cansino vaccine gets paperwork approval in Mexico.
➡️ Nepal inaugurates road constructed with assistance from Indian authorities.
➡️ All passengers to be tested twice for Covid-19 on arrival in the United Kingdom.
➡️ China to send 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Nepal.
➡️ Sino Burmese residents in Taiwan rally against Myanmar coup d’etat.
