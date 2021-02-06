TNI Morning News Headlines – February 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Shreelaxmi Krushak Surakhya Sanghthan, a regional farmer union in western Odisha backs the new farm laws.

➡️ 22 fishermen have been arrested for carrying out illicit activities in the turtle-concentration zones of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, Kendrapara.

➡️ Mahanga double murder case: Prime accused Prafulla Biswal found dead near Tangi.

➡️ Fire tenders reached Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital as fire breaks out at a dumping yard.

➡️ Hundred people fall ill after eating a marriage feast at Sahana village in Pipili; admitted to the Kanas community healthcare centre.

➡️ Archaeological Survey of India’s team take note of violation in Lingaraj Temple related to Demolition drive.

➡️ Prominent freedom fighter Bichhanda Charan Pradhan dies at the age of 103 in Kansamunda Village; CM Naveen Pattnaik expressed his deepest condolences.

India News

➡️ 11,689 New Covid-19 cases and 94 fatalities recorded in India in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India to supply 1 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Cambodia on emergency basis.

➡️ Farmer union leaders ready for dialogue with the Centre but without any condition.

➡️ Entry, exit Gates of several metro stations in the National capital closed amid security threats because of Chakka Jam.

➡️ Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction.

➡️ The Delhi Government has declared six hospitals completely ‘Non-Covid’ in the view of decreasing cases of Covid-19.

➡️ India vs England: Captain Joe Root reaches 150.

➡️ United Nations Human Rights Agency called on both agitating farmers and the Government of India to find equitable solutions that shows respect for human rights.

➡️ 4G internet completely restored in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time after abolition of Article 370.

➡️ Oscar-winning Hollywood star Susan Sarandon expresses solidarity with agitating farmers in India.

World News

➡️ Myanmar: After Facebook, Army bans Twitter and Instagram.

➡️ United States of America created a new record after vaccinating almost 1.8 million in a day.

➡️ US President Biden mulls ways to ease Iran’s financial crisis without lifting the sanctions imposed.

➡️ China’s Cansino vaccine gets paperwork approval in Mexico.

➡️ Nepal inaugurates road constructed with assistance from Indian authorities.

➡️ All passengers to be tested twice for Covid-19 on arrival in the United Kingdom.

➡️ China to send 5 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses to Nepal.

➡️ Sino Burmese residents in Taiwan rally against Myanmar coup d’etat.