Evening News Headline (Oct 03, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Odisha facing possible terror threats through sea route: NIA DG Yogesh Chander Modi.

Crorepati lady Teacher Tilottama Mohanty of Unit-6 City School in Bhubaneswar arrested by Vigilance for amassing assets.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu nominated Odisha MP Sasmit Patra as part of the Indian parliamentary delegation to Belgrave, Serbia.

Odisha’s Pintu Behera meets his cricketing God Virat Kohli at Visakhapatnam. Pintu has 15 tattoos of Kohli on his body.

A sports university will be opened in Delhi’s Mundka: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Fight breaks out between ABVP & Left students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University during the protest at the university against MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh’s lecture on Article 370.

India-Pakistan nuclear war may kill 125 million people: Study.

Kashmiri leaders under House Arrest will be released one by one, says J&K Governor’s adviser Farooq Khan.