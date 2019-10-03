Evening News Headline (Oct 03, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Evening Readers! Here are the Evening News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Odisha facing possible terror threats through sea route: NIA DG Yogesh Chander Modi.
- Crorepati lady Teacher Tilottama Mohanty of Unit-6 City School in Bhubaneswar arrested by Vigilance for amassing assets.
- Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu nominated Odisha MP Sasmit Patra as part of the Indian parliamentary delegation to Belgrave, Serbia.
- Odisha’s Pintu Behera meets his cricketing God Virat Kohli at Visakhapatnam. Pintu has 15 tattoos of Kohli on his body.
- A sports university will be opened in Delhi’s Mundka: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
- Fight breaks out between ABVP & Left students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University during the protest at the university against MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh’s lecture on Article 370.
- India-Pakistan nuclear war may kill 125 million people: Study.
- Kashmiri leaders under House Arrest will be released one by one, says J&K Governor’s adviser Farooq Khan.
