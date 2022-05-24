Senior Citizens denied concessions by Railways in 2020-2022: RTI Query

Insight Bureau: The Railways has generated an additional revenue of over Rs 1,500 crore from senior citizen travellers in two years since March 2020, when the assistance was suspended after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, an RTI response has found.

In its reply to a Right to Information query filed by Madhya Pradesh-based Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railways said that between March 20, 2020 and March 31, 2022, the Railways did not offer concessions to 7.31 crore senior citizen travellers.

These included 4.46 crore males over the age of 60, 2.84 crore females over 58 and 8,310 transgender people.

The total revenue from senior citizen travellers during the period is Rs 3,464 crore, which includes an additional Rs 1,500 crore earned due to the suspension of the concession, according to the RTI response.