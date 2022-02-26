Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine
With Russia announcing a military operation in Ukraine, thousands of Indian students enrolled in Ukrainian higher education institutions — mostly studying medicine — are in a state of panic and pleading with authorities to ensure their safe return to the country.
The condition of people in Ukraine is deteriorating after Russia's invasion as they are seen pleading for help.
Here are some latest updates on Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine
- Air India flight reportedly took off from Bucharest with 219 Indians which will be land in Mumbai by 4 pm.
- Air India is operating four flights to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. As the invasion entered its third day, Russian forces closed in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, where heavy fighting was underway.
- Two flights will be sent to bordering Romania and one to Hungary and another has already left for the evacuation process to be back by the night.
- “The government of India is completely seized with the matter. Every Indian will go back home. Planes are being lined up. Personnel is being lined up, but it’s a warzone. We will have to work out the logistics and find the modalities to reach the West,” Indian Ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy stated.
- The first batch of Indian students left Chernivtsi in a bus for the Ukraine-Romania border yesterday with the joint effort of the Indian embassies in Romania, Hungary and Poland.
- Indians recently asked to move to border only with prior coordination with Gol officials.
- Thousands of stranded Indian students have taken refuge in underground metro stations, bunkers and hostel basements in Ukraine seeking their safe and immediate evacuation from the war-torn country.
