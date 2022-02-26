BJD sweeping Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022

Insight Bureau: As counting of recently-concluded Panchayat Polls in Odisha is underway, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is heading towards a clean sweep in several districts.

As per the latest trends, BJD is heading towards a clean sweep in 11 districts – Ganjam, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Puri and Subarnapur.

Of the total 315 seats where counting has begun, BJD is leading in 275 zones while BJP is leading in 21 zones, Congress in 16 and others in 5 zones.

Disclaimer: The Following Data is subject to Change.