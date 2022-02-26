BJD sweeping Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022

BJD is heading towards a clean sweep in 11 districts – Ganjam, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Puri and Subarnapur.

By Sagarika Satapathy
BJD sweeping Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022
160
Insight Bureau:  As counting of recently-concluded Panchayat Polls in Odisha is underway, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is heading towards a clean sweep in several districts.

As per the latest trends, BJD is heading towards a clean sweep in 11 districts – Ganjam, Bhadrak, Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Puri and Subarnapur.

 Of the total 315 seats where counting has begun, BJD is leading in 275 zones while BJP is leading in 21 zones, Congress in 16 and others in 5 zones.

Disclaimer: The Following Data is subject to Change.

SRL NO Districts Total Seats BJD BJP Congress Others
1 Angul 28 5 3
2 Balasore 45 13
3 Bolangir 34 12 2
4 Boudh 9 2 1
5 Bargarh 34 9 3
6 Bhadrak 28 7 0
7 Cuttack 46 12 1 1
8 Deogarh 7 3
9 Dhenkanal 27 7 1
10 Gajapati 14 5 2
11 Jagatsinghpur 26 8
12 Kalahandi 36 9 4
13 Jharsuguda 9 5
14 Nayagarh 24 7 1
15 Sundargarh 35 15 1 1
16 Rayagada 22 5 6
17 Puri 33 11
18 Keonjhar 37 11 2
19 Kendrapara 32 9
20 Koraput 29 8 5 1
21 Khordha 30 7 3
22 Malkangiri 15 7 0
23 Ganjam 69 21 1
24 Nuapada 14 5
25 Sonepur 13 3 1
26 Sambalpur 18 8 1
27 Kandahmal 18 10 1 1
28 Nabarangapur 26 9 1
29 Mayurbhanj 56 23 0 3
30 Jajpur 39 10

 

