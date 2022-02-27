Russia – Ukraine War: 10 Key Developments (February 27, 2022)

Insight Bureau: Russia continued to launch massive onslaught on Ukraine, hitting its key installations. Ukrainian troops are fighting to repulse the attack. Both sides are suffering unspecified damages. But, Ukraine stays under tremendous pressure as Russia has intensified the attack.

The USA and European countries are taking effective steps to put pressure on Russian Economy. Weapons are being sent to Ukraine to defend itself.

Here are some Key Developments:

➡️ UK, Poland, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria closed airspace to Russia.

➡️ US, European Nations begin the process of removing Russian Banks from SWIFT Payment System.

➡️ Massive Information War launched against Russia in Media & Social Media. Cyberattacks intensified.

➡️ Over 3,000 Protesters arrested in Russia for protesting against Russian invasion of Ukraine.

➡️ Belgium to supply Ukraine with 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel.

➡️ Germany to send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger missiles to help Ukraine.

➡️ The Netherlands to send 200 anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons & hundreds of rockets to Ukraine.

➡️ Massive explosion at an Oil Depot near Kyiv after a Russian missile strike.

➡️ 10 Greek civilians killed in Russian airstrikes near Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Greece lodges protest.

➡️ Russia continued to launch fierce attacks on key Ukrainian installations; seize control of many. Kyiv continued to be under attack from many sides. Many Cities in Ukraine have fallen.