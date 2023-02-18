EOW Cracks Huge Pan India Job Racket, Arrests Mastermind 

TNI Bureau: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar busted a huge job racket on Wednesday and arrested accused Dharampal Singh, a native of Rupanchak village of Bihar from Hatua in EOW PS Case No.05 dt.25.01.2023 U/s 420/467/468/471/120-B IPC r/w Sec.66 (C) of IT Act.

After arrest, the EOW produced the accused before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Gopalganj on February and is being brought on the strength of 5 days transit remand for his production in the jurisdictional court i.e. Court of SDJM in Bhubaneswar.

Dharampal Singh is one of the main accused or mastermind of this job racket operating in at least 17 states i.e. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Assam, Himanchal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Pumjab and Haryana.

The arrested accused Dharmalpal Singh is the Secretary of “Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan” having its registered office in New Delhi and other offices in Mumbai, Bhopal and Dehradun.

The scamsters had developed the website resembling a Govt website displaying the Govt like job advertisements.

“Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan” (GRKS) invited application for various jobs like District and block coordinator, computer operator, block surveyor etc. prescribing the educational qualification and the remuneration for the individual posts. The advertisement also contained the name of the website www.grks.org, and the job seekers were required to submit their application through web only.

To gain the confidence of the job seekers they also offered reservations and concessional fee as it is done for Government job.

They used to conduct online exam and interview too and give syllabus for each post in the website. In their website they also warn the job seekers about Job Fraud

Being attracted by such advertisement, which resembles to that of the Government, lakhs of unemployed youths from across the nation used to apply for the jobs since 2020 and pay the required application fees.

The applicants although were being made to sit in the online examination but none of them was being given appointments and were deliberately disqualified. In this way, GRKS was misappropriating the application fees amounting to Crores of rupees from the gullible job seekers. The amounts collected from the candidates were landed in different accounts ultimately controlled/managed by the arrested accused who happens to be the Secretary of Gramin Rojgar Kalyan Sansthan.

They used to conduct fake scholarship online exam too.

The scamsters were using many shell/ sister companies for routing and money laundering the ill-gotten money. The companies are- Gurba Edutech Private Limited in New Delhi, Amogh Seva Foundation in New Delhi, Udyamit Seva Samiti Foundation in New Delhi, YOTTA Edutech Private Limited in New Delhi, JPM Innovative Solution Private Limited in New Delhi, Augstya Web, Sumitra Production in Mumbai.