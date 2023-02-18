TNI News Headlines – February 18, 2023

➡️ Thousands of devotees throng the Lord Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri today.

➡️ Tigress Ankita delivers five cubs including one stillborn today; Tiger population at Nandankanan Zoo rises to 31.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan releas es second batch of 12 Cheetah, brought from South Africa to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ Ramesh Bais takes oath as 22nd Governor of Maharashtra.

➡️ National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids Popular Front of India (PFI) hideouts in Rajasthan, seize weapons.

➡️ A 31.5 feet tall ‘Rudraksha Shivling’ has been made in Gujarat’s Dharampur by using around 31 lakhs Rudrakshas.

➡️ Amazon asks employees to be in office at least three days a week.

➡️ Team India all out for 262 runs in first innings of the 2nd Test against Australia.

➡️ Cricketer Prithvi Shaw selfie controversy: 2 youths namely Rudra & Sahil taken into police custody for manhandling Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car.

➡️ North Korea test-fires ballistic missile into the sea.

➡️ Turkey-Syria earthquake death toll has passed 45,000.