‘Environmental Study & Disaster Management’ compulsory subject for UG Students in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Taking disaster management to the next level, Odisha Government has decided to include ‘Environmental Study and Disaster Management’ to the college syllabus.

As per the Cabinet decision on May 29, 2021, Environmental Studies and Disaster Management will now be a compulsory subject for +3 1st year Arts, Science and Commerce students.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

New curriculum to be implemented from this academic session. The 4-unit syllabus will carry 100 marks in first semester examination.

This has been informed by State Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo.