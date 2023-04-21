Elephant Tusks seized in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj; One Arrested

TNI Bureau: In a major breakthrough to the killing of two elephants in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), the officials of the forest department have reportedly arrested a man after seizing two pairs of elephant tusks from his possessions.

While speaking to the media persons, Regional Chief Conservator of Forest cum Field Director Prakash Chand Gogineni informed that one Raghunath Pingua (31), a resident of Gada Similipal under Jashipur police station limits has been arrested with the tusks.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While one elephant was killed by the poachers at Gurundia under the Jenabil range in December, 2022, the second pachyderm was killed near Balikhal in Pietabatta range in February 2023, he added.

ACF of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) Samaresh Biswal, Deputy Director Similipal Tiger Reserve (South) Dr. Samrat Gowda, Honorary Wildlife Warden Bibekananda Pattnaik, ACF of STR Bidyasagar, ACF of STR Prasant Sahu and forest department team were present.