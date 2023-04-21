TNI Evening News Headlines – April 21, 2023

➡️ 70-year-old woman from Jharigam in Nabarangpur Dist, walking barefoot in scorching heat to reach bank for pension gets help after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s intervention.

➡️ May 10 declared as holiday for Government employees in Jharsuguda Assembly Constituency for By-Poll.

➡️ Accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, Guddu Muslim’s Odisha Link: UP STF Questions Driver’s Associate In Bargarh

➡️ Odisha link of Guddu Muslim, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has now come to light as UP Police’s STF reportedly questioned an associate of his driver in Bargarh district

➡️ Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb to visit UK for 5 weeks for various programmes.

➡️ 1 Crore Olive Ridley Turtles hatch on Odisha Coast.

➡️ 3 dead, several injured after auto rickshaw falls off Ghat Road in Odisha’s Gajapati.

➡️ Congress leader Mahendra Naik joins BJD ahead of Jharsuguda Bypoll in Odisha.

➡️ Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated tomorrow.

➡️ Poonch terror attack: Punjab Government announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for kin of 4 martyrs.

➡️ Godhra Train Burning Case: Supreme Court grants bail to 8 convicts, declines pleas of 4 others.

➡️ PM Modi to chair meeting to review situation of Indians stuck in Sudan.

➡️ India’s forex reserves rise USD 1.65 billion to USD 586.41 billion for the week ended April 14, says RBI.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts northern part of Molucca Sea.