Bribery Claims: CBI summons Ex Governor Satyapal Malik

TNI Bureau: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly summoned former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik to question him over a bribery claim.

The central investigating agency has asked Malik to appear before it either on April 27 or April 28. The CBI officials can also approach him on either days.

Malik had claimed that he was allegedly pushed to pass Reliance Insurance scheme but had cancelled when he was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 23, 2018 and October 30, 2019. He had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe for clearing the files.

While the Centre wanted green signal for the Reliance Insurance scheme, Malik cancelled it saying that the hospitals listed under the scheme were in poor condition.

Meanwhile, Satyapal Malik on his Twitter handle, in Hindi, said, “I have exposed the sins of some people by speaking the truth. Maybe that’s why the call has come. I am the son of a farmer, I will not panic. I stand by the truth.”