Electoral Bonds Disclosure Reveals Deep Political Funding Patterns

New Delhi (TNI Bereau): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken a significant step towards transparency in political funding by publishing detailed data on electoral bonds, shedding light on the flow of money in the political landscape. This move, mandated by the Supreme Court, has unveiled a complex web of financial transactions in India’s electoral process.

The top donors to political parties, include entities like Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd, and Qwik Supply Chain Pvt Ltd emerging as major contributors, collectively accounting for a significant portion of electoral bond purchases. According to ECI, Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR leading the pack with a staggering contribution of ₹1,368 crore.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the primary beneficiary of electoral bonds, encashing bonds worth ₹6,060.5 crore between April 12, 2019, and January 11, 2024.

While the BJP takes the lion’s share, other major political parties like the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian National Congress have also received substantial amounts through electoral bonds with 1,609.50 and 1421.90 worth bonds recieved respectively.

Among the top regional party recipients of electoral bonds, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) stands out for its substantial funding through this channel, standing just behind the Bharat Rashtra Samithi which received 1,214 cr.

Meanwhile, according to the data, the BJD received significant contributions via electoral bonds, totaling ₹775 crore. The BJD stands at the 5th position in terms of parties that received the highest bonds.