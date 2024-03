TNI Bureau: Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya has been injured in a road accident. He is admitted to a Private Hospital in Sambalpur and being treated at the ICU.

The incident occurred near Rairakhol when a gas tanker hit his vehicle. His PSO is also injured in the accident.

Latest reports suggest that Prasanna Acharya suffered serious injuries in his left eye. However, he is stable and conscious.