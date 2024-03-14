TNI Evening News Headlines – March 14, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today virtually inaugurated a modern educational complex at Badapada in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district. More than 1,000 children can study here.
➡️CM Naveen patnaik today announced 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (TI) for Govt employees and pensioners.
➡️Chairman 5T & Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian visits Maa Barunei Temple in Khordha and Kapileswar Temple in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Online Incentive Management System developed by Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).
➡️BJD meeting at Naveen Niwas concludes; no discussion held on Alliance at BJD Meeting: Reports.
➡️BJP-BJD Alliance Talks: “Our leadership will brief the media at an appropriate time”: Dr. Santrupt Mishra, BJD.
➡️Former IAS Officers Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu Appointed as Election Commissioners by Ministry of Law and Justice.
➡️West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was hospitalised after she slipped at her home and injured her forehead. She shifted to the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences at the IPGME&R – SSKM Hospital Centre in Kolkata for treatment.
➡️PM Modi meets Bhutan counterpart Tshering Tobgay, holds ‘productive discussions’.
➡️Election Commission uploads SBI-provided data on electoral bonds on its website in compliance with SC directions.
➡️Earthquake today: 3.6 magnitude quake hits Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni.
➡️Petrol and Diesel prices have been cut by Rs 2 per litre each, effective from 6 AM tomorrow.
➡️Paytm to continue UPI operation via SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and YES Bank.
➡️India’s Lakshya Sen enters quarterfinals of All England badminton Championships in Birmingham.
➡️An earthquake of Magnitude 6 on the Richter Scale hit Tokyo, Japan: National Centre for Seismology.
