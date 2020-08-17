Ekamra Kshetra Yojana to boost Odisha Tourism

TNI Bureau: The ambitious Ekamra Kshetra Yojana in and around the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, was reviewed by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today.

The project will come up in 66 acres of land. Once completed, it would accommodate more than two lakh people who can watch the ‘Maha Deepa’ event on Shiva Ratri. At present, only 10,000 to 15,000 are able to gather in front of the Lingaraj Temple.

Apart from Shiva Ratri, large number of devotees can take part in other festivals such as Ashokashtami, Shravan Mondays etc. without any hassles. The Lingaraj Temple will be reconnected to the Bindu Sagar lake taking things back to the structure which was present 350 years ago.

Several other facilities for the devotees, including Orientation Centre, Parking Space, Food Plaza, Bhajan Mandap, Revival of Bindu Sagar, Drainage System of Kedar Gouri Pond would be part of the project.

The project is expected to boost Odisha Tourism and strengthen Odisha’s demand for inclusion of Temple City Bhubaneswar’s rich heritage and ancient structures in the UNESCO World Heritage sites list. Efforts will also be made to include Maha Shivaratri, Sitala Sasthi and Ashokashtami Ratha Jatra in the National Calendar of Festivals.

At the review meeting, a detailed presentation on the development and proposed model was presented before the Chief Minister.