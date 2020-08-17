Daily Covid-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha in the Last 7 Days

TNI Bureau: In the last 7 days, Covid-19 testing in Odisha has increased to a great extent. Odisha stood at No. 5 position in the country in terms of daily Covid testing on August 16.

There is a positive sign from these testings although 80% are antigen tests. In the last 7 days, the Daily Positivity Rate has not crossed the 10% mark. As on August 17, it was recorded at 4.45%.

With Odisha doing more tests and Covid-19 cases not peaking up in that ratio, it can be termed as a positive development although it’s too early to predict anything right now.

Here are the Details:

➡️ August 11: Samples Tested – 23035; Positive Cases – 1341, Daily Positivity Rate – 7.68%.

➡️ August 12: Samples Tested – 32053; Positive Cases – 1876, Daily Positivity Rate – 5.85%.

➡️ August 13: Samples Tested – 40711; Positive Cases – 1981, Daily Positivity Rate – 4.87%.

➡️ August 14: Samples Tested – 42761; Positive Cases – 1977, Daily Positivity Rate – 4.62%.

➡️ August 15: Samples Tested – 47887; Positive Cases – 2496, Daily Positivity Rate – 5.21%.

➡️ August 16: Samples Tested – 52795; Positive Cases – 2924, Daily Positivity Rate – 5.54%.

➡️ August 17: Samples Tested – 50421; Positive Cases – 2244, Daily Positivity Rate – 4.45%.