India Script History, win Highest number of Medals at Asian Para Games

TNI Bureau: India’s para-athletes have made history by winning their highest-ever medal tally at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, with 73 medals.

India’s previous best medal count of 72 wa in the 2018 Asian Para Games, which was held from 6 to 13 October 2018 in Indonesia’s capital city of Jakarta.

The historic 73rd medal in the ongoing Games in Hangzhou came from Nithya Sre, after he pocketed the bronze medal in the Women’s Singles SH6 event.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages poured in for the Indian contingents from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the Indian para-athletes for their historic achievement.

Modi on his X handle said, “A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games!

“This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes. A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy,” he added.

He further said that their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational!

May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations, the PM wished.