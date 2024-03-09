BJP seeks transfer of Long Serving Govt Officials in Odisha ahead of Polls

TNI Bureau: Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, the state BJP today demanded immediate transfer of Government officers who have been in their respective posts for more than three years.

A representative of the party under the leadership of State vice president Lekhashree Samantasinghar met the Chief Electoral Officer today and demanded that the officials of various departments who have been in their respective posts for more than three years should be transferred immediately.

The party leaders alleged that there have been many complaints and evidences that the police administration is using the constitutional arrangements and institutions to mislead public opinion especially during elections so it is the responsibility of the Election Commission to make the administration involved in elections impartial, and it is the duty of the State Government to follow the instructions of the Election Commissioner.

The BJP leaders claimed that many officers have been posted in Bhubaneswar for many years or more than three years. They are police officers such as DSP Rajat Roy, ACPs Manas Gadnayak, Banambar Sethi and Sanjeev Satpathy, ASPs Ashok Manigarahi, Himanshu Swain and Girija Shankar Chakraborty, IIC Santhi Ranjan Naik, SI Vijay Das and other government officials should be transferred immediately.

Even the government officials who are responsible for conducting elections cannot be stationed in their home districts. Many more such officers have been working in one place and in one position for many years.

There are many allegations that the state government is knowingly using them in party work. Due to this, there is a risk of hindering the free and fair elections.

The party claimed that it is completely undemocratic and unconstitutional for government officials to forget their duties and responsibilities and act as agents of the ruling party.

State Spokesperson Dilip Mallik, State Media Coordinator Sujit Kumar Das and State Working Member Jayant Jena were part the delegation.