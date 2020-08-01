Eco-Friendly Rakhis by SHGs at ORMAS in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: There is a huge rush to get Eco-Friendly Rakhis which are being sold near the ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society). The Rakhis are prepared by the Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the State.

The Rakhis are made of Sabai grass, seeds, food grains, and rice. Major districts that contributed to prepare these eco-friendly Rakhis include Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bolangir, Sonepur etc.

The organic Rakhis are being sold at a price of Rs 20-30, which is very much affordable as compared to the expensive Rakhis sold in the market.

By promoting these eco-friendly Rakhis made by the SHGs, ORMAS is not only encouraging the rural women to earn their livelihood, but also batting for local products. The SHGs under Mission Shakti as well as ORMAS are getting huge appreciating for this move.

Address: ORMAS (Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society), SIRD Campus, Unit 8, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751003.