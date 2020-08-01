Shopping Malls to reopen in Bhubaneswar with Conditions

TNI Bureau: During the Unlock 3.0 process, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to allow the Shopping Malls to reopen with certain conditions. The Malls need to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Prohibitory Activities:

👉 Food Courts, Eater Outlets within the Malls premises to remain closed.

👉 Gaming Zones/Gaming Arcade/Children play areas will remain closed.

👉 Cinema Halls/Entertainment Halls/Fun Zones of any kind to remain closed.

👉 Promotional activities within the Mall premises aiming at congregation of customers/visitors won’t be allowed.

General Conditions:

👉 Social Distancing of at least 6 feet to be maintained.

👉 Use of Face Masks/Face Covers by Customers/Visitors/Staff.

👉 Hand Hygine to be practiced by all staffs.

👉 ‘Arogya Setu App’ advised for all staffs and customers/visitors.

👉 Staf, Customers/Visitors shall be advised to install ‘Sachetak App’.

👉 Thermal screening and sanitiser dispensers at the entrance of the Mall.

👉 Special SOPs for Malls Employees (Details Below).