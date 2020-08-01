Bhubaneswar reports 126 Covid-19 Cases; 8 Policemen infected

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 126 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 2861.
👉 Out of the 126 new cases, 77 cases have been reported from quarantine while 49 are local contact cases.
👉 8 Police staff linked to a earlier positive case tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 9 more COVID-19 positive cases (all male) have been reported from Unit-9, Bayababa basti linked to a previous positive case.
👉 10 COVID-19 positive cases (all female) have been reported from Unit-1, Tarini Basti linked to a previous positive case.
👉 3 employee of media houses, 2 employees of Private Hospitals, 2 employees of Government Hospital, 1 employee of GRPF and 1 Bank staff were tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 A 4-year old girl and a 6 year old boy are among the virus infected cases.
👉 As many as 133 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 9 cases of Nayapalli, Nua Sahi have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 1):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 2861
👉 Recovered Cases –1566
👉 Deceased – 17
👉 Active Cases – 1276
