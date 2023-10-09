TNI Bureau: The death toll due to the devastating earthquake that hit Afghanistan has surpassed 2,400, informed Janan Sayeeq, spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters.

According to Janan Sayeeq, the death toll had risen to 2,445. However, he revised down the number of injured persons to more than 2,000. Earlier, he had said that 9,240 people had been injured in the 6.3 magnitude earthquake.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Disasters further said that many are still trapped under the debris of the houses collapsed due to the earthquake.

More 1,300 houses of several villages were destroyed and completely perished by the tremblor that occurred about 40km from the western city of Herat on Saturday.

Ten teams have been engaged in the rescue operation. However, the Taliban government has called for urgent help.