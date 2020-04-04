East Coast Railways joins Battle against Coronavirus

TNI News Desk: In continuation of the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Indian Railways ramped up in-house production of masks and sanitizers to assist the Country to fight against Covid-19.

Till, 1st April 2020 Indian Railways has produced total 287704 nos. of masks and 25806 liters of sanitizer in its Zonal Railways, Production Units and PSUs.

All three divisions of East Coast Railway including Khurda Road, Waltair and Sambalpur are jointly produced 430 liters of sanitizer and 24,314 masks till Thursday.

While, Waltair division has manufactured 20,000 masks and 300 litres of sanitizer, Mancheswar Carriage Repair Workshop has produced 1,200 masks and 70 litres of alcohol based sanitizer. Similarly, Sambalpur division prepared 2,414 masks and 10 litres of sanitizers.

According to the ECoR, the sanitizer is being prepared as per the standard formula of WHO.