1,023 COVID-19 positive cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat: Centre

By TNI Bureau
Corona-Updates
TNI Bureau: Out of 2,902 COVID-19 positive cases detected across India till date, 1,023 are linked to the Tablighi, reveals Union Health Ministry. This is almost 35% of the total number of cases.

Key Updates by Health Ministry:

👉 Total number of positive cases in India – 2,902. Active cases – 2,650. Cured/Discharged/Migrated – 184. Deaths – 68.

👉 601 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported since Friday.

👉 Nearly 22,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined so far.

👉 Aggressive contact tracing underway in 17 States that reported COVID-19 cases related to Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz.

👉 Government is increasing its COVID-19 testing capacity progressively.

👉 9% of total positive cases in India are in the age group of 0-20 years, 42% in the age group of 21-40 years, 33% in the age group of 41-60 years and 18% above 60 years.

