TNI Bureau: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has gone up to 3,072 as per the Health Ministry data on the portal. Coronavirus death toll in the country has climbed to 75.

👉 Total Cases – 3,072

👉 Active Cases – 2,784

👉 Cured/Discharged/Migrated – 213

👉 Deaths – 75

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Rajasthan, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are badly hit by Coronavirus.