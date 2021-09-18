Dropout Student in Bhubaneswar gets admission in School after 2 Years

Insight Bureau: As many as 300 families have been relocated to Pandakudia near SUM Hospital from Jagannath Basti near Jayadev Vihar Square for beautification of the space near the wall of Kalinga Stadium, two years back.

The father of Gangadhar Singh and Rajesh Singh, who also got a plot of land at Pandakudia and is not financially strong, wanted to enroll his students at Kalinga Vidyapeeth, Shampur but the school authority refused admission of the students because one of the student did not have an Aadhaar card.

After being informed, the CSNR (Center for Sustainable Use of Natural and Social Resources) organization came forward to extend helping hands to the bereaved family.

The CSNR had filed a complaint in OSCPCR. After receiving the notice from OSCPCR, the school authority agreed to give admission to Rajesh Singh as he has aadhar card and again they refused to enroll Ganga.

Later, with the help of CSNR and RUCHIKA CHILDLINE, the enrollment of Ganga has done in ninth grade.

CSNR officials promised to submit the Aadhaar card of Ganga in School. At the time of Admission, CSNR staff and ruchika childline staffs were present in the school.