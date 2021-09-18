Tribute to Former Samaja Editor Manorama Mohapatra

Insight Bureau: Eminent author, orator, columnist and former editor of Odia daily “Samaj” Manorama Mohapatra breathed her last on Saturday while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical in Cuttack. She was 87.

She was honoured with Sahitya Academy Award in 1984, Soviet Nehru Award in 1988, Critic Circle of India Award in 1990, Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Samman in 1991 and Rupambara Award in 1994.

Born in 1934, she spent her childhood struggling for the Freedom Movement as her father the renowned Dr. Radhanath Rath was an eminent Freedom Fighter.

She played a pivotal role in creating awareness on social issues especially on women empowerment.