Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab Chief Minister

Insight Bureau: Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned from the post of Punjab Chief Minister. Amarinder Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

Earlier he called Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday and expressed his dissatisfaction at not being kept in the loop regarding the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Saturday and expressed his anguish over the humiliation meted to him.

The development comes just four months ahead of assembly elections in Punjab.

Amid the tussle between Amarinder Singh and State Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the party’s top leadership was earlier divided into two clear camps.