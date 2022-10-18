Drishyam 2 Trailer: Impressive, Thrilling

TNI Bureau: The trailer for Drishyam 2 was unveiled on Monday afternoon. The suspense thriller is the sequel to the 2015 Hindi film ‘Drishyam’.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to social media on Monday to unveil the much-awaited trailer of Drishyam 2.

The film, directed by Abhishek Pathak and starring Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran, is set to hit theatres on November 18, 2022.

The Hindi version was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, which starred Mohanlal.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, part-1 was directed by the filmmaker Nishikant Kamat who died in 2020 at the age of 50. Drishyam 2 sees Abhishek Pathak take over the direction duties.

The trailer of Drishyam 2 has been on top on the trends list since it released on Monday afternoon.

The 2 min 24 second trailer is full of suspense, the trailer ends with the Ajay Devgn character recording a confession.

With 4,686,936 views in just 24 hrs, Drishyam 2 is now the most-viewed trailer on YouTube in India.