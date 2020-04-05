No Fear of Community Transmission in Odisha: Chief Secretary

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy held a press meet today and dispelled the apprehensions of community transmission of COVID-19 in Odisha.

“As the outside linkage of both Suryanagar and Bomikhal patients have been established, there is no fear of community transmission as of now. However, people must adhere to the social distancing norms to avoid spreading of Coronavirus”, he said.

The Chief Secretary also announced that 48-hour shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak will be over at 8 PM tonight.

Key Highlights:

👉 No fear of community transmission in Odisha as on today. Suryanagar Patient linked to family member’s travel to Kolkata. Bomikhal patients linked to Father (positive case) in Bhopal.

👉 However, there is no place of complacency. People are advised to strictly adhere to social distancing norms. Next 7-10 days are very crucial.

👉 80% COVID-19 cases in Odisha are asymptomatic.

👉 Chief Secretary thanks the people for their support during the shutdown.

👉 Shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack & Bhadrak to end at 8 PM today. However, Lockdown across the State will continue till April 14 as per the previous order.

👉 People are advised not to rush and crowd the shops/markets after 8 PM, as enough stocks of essentials are available.

👉 Odisha Government will continue to focus on hotspot containment strategy. DMs and Municipal Authorities may pass appropriate orders for containment in their jurisdiction depending upon the situation.