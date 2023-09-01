Opposition Bloc INDIA Gears Up for 2024 Elections; Vows to Challenge NDA in Mumbai Meeting

Mumbai-TNI Bureau: In a significant development, leaders of India’s Opposition bloc, known as INDIA, convened a crucial meeting to strengthen their cooperation and strategize for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Amid speculations of early polls and the ongoing debate over the possibility of ‘one nation, one election,’ the Opposition leaders resolved to work closely together to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

During the meeting, the alliance parties passed resolutions to jointly contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections “to the extent possible.” They pledged to organize public rallies across the country to address pressing public concerns and issues. Additionally, they committed to coordinating their communication and media strategies under the theme “Judega Bharat, Jiteega India” in various languages.

One of the key points of discussion was seat-sharing arrangements, which the bloc aims to conclude in a spirit of collaboration by September 30, as decided by the coordination committee.

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge opened the meeting by cautioning opposition parties about potential government actions, including arrests and raids, in the coming months.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) responded by calling the meeting a “desperate attempt” for survival and asserted that there would be no vacancy for the Prime Minister’s post in 2024.

In response, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), an important ally of the opposition bloc, criticized the BJP’s comments as a reflection of panic within the ruling party.

The two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is being held in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country.

Dilip Ghosh, a senior BJP leader and MP, characterized the opposition’s gathering as an attempt to protect their identities and argued that the BJP remains trusted by the people regarding governance and national security.

However, senior TMC leader Santanu Sen countered by stating that the opposition bloc’s growing strength has made the BJP nervous, and he predicted the end of BJP’s rule in the country.

Meanwhile, the TMC highlighted the unity of the INDIA opposition alliance on social media and expressed optimism about the nation’s future.

During the joint press conference, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi emphasized the significance of opposition unity, claiming that if the parties on the stage unite, it would be “impossible” for the BJP to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also criticized the government’s alleged corruption and its relationship with certain business interests.

Rahul Gandhi concluded by outlining the opposition’s commitment to involving the poor, farmers, and workers in the country’s progress, in contrast to what he described as the government’s agenda of favoring a select few.

This meeting marked the third joint gathering of INDIA bloc leaders, with the previous meetings held in Pune and Bengaluru, where the alliance’s name was announced.