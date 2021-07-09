Dr. Itirani Samanta appointed as President of WAJA India

TNI Bureau: Dr. Itirani Samanta, an eminent writer, journalist and columnist appointed as the President of Writers and Journalist Association (WAJA India), informed Secretary General of WAJA India, Shivandra Prakash Dwivedi.

Iti Samanta is the editor of the monthly magazine ‘The Kadambini’ and ‘The Kunikatha’. She also won the Odisha State Film Awards for Best Story Writer.

WAJA INDIA is a Delhi based sharing platform where writers and journalists of different Indian languages unite to bring the literature of different languages on a common platform for their development.